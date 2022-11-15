Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $245,000. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 77.6% during the second quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 596,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,231,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

