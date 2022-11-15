Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after acquiring an additional 932,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

