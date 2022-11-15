CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Trading 3.4% Higher

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.21. 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.
About CapitaLand
CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services.
