Capitolis Advisors LLC Makes New $50.67 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,673,000. Chevron makes up about 2.6% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $4,412,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 41,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.93. 147,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060,872. The company has a market cap of $359.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.55 and a 200 day moving average of $160.61. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

