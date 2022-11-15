Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 14,525 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,525 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEN. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.11. 116,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,755. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,205,377 shares of company stock worth $43,590,030. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

