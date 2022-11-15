Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 1,703 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.5% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,479. The stock has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

