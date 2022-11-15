Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 5,857 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Campion Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 60,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

