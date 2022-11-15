Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OFSTF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

Shares of OFSTF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 17,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,478. Carbon Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -67.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Carbon Streaming will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.