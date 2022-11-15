Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.09.

NYSE CAH opened at $75.21 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after acquiring an additional 84,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

