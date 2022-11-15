CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Down 29.8% in October

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 30,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CareCloud Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. 52,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,389. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTBC. B. Riley cut their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

In related news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $178,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

