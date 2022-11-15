Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.03

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 955.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

