Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $20,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,375,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $5,730,866. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWST opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

