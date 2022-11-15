Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $238.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

