Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Cut to $141.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.74. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

