C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Update

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

C&C Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CGPZF stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

