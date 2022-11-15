C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Update

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
C&C Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of CGPZF stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.
C&C Group Company Profile
