CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.17

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 5015296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter worth $204,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter worth $8,292,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 185.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,874,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,501 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 42.2% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 535,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 159,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 124.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,938,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.