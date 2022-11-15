CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.02

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 112,590 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

