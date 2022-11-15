Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the period. Celanese makes up approximately 2.4% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 2.21% of Celanese worth $282,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.30. 33,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,531. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average is $117.18.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

