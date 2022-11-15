Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005882 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $46.46 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00586086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30540544 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,556,319 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.