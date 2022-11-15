Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $23,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 978,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,237,000 after purchasing an additional 904,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

