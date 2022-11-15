Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.9 %
Cenovus Energy stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.