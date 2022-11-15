Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.16% of Centene worth $2,533,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

CNC traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.46. The stock had a trading volume of 52,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.