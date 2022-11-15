Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at C$6.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 1.32. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$349,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,179.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Centerra Gold

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.28.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

