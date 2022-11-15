Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Shares of CG stock opened at C$6.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 1.32. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57.
In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$349,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,179.22.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
