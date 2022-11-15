Century Casinos (CNTY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2022 – Century Casinos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2022 – Century Casinos had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Century Casinos had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00.

10/31/2022 – Century Casinos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Century Casinos is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Century Casinos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Century Casinos stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,916. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $246.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,614,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 10.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,630,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,969 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,503,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,009,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 887,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 124,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

