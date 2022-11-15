Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Down 3.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Century Therapeutics traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 1,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 78,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IPSC. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Century Therapeutics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.79 and a quick ratio of 17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

