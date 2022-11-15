Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Sells $177,749.66 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,510. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $39.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms have commented on CERT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. acquired a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,679,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after buying an additional 74,266 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,528,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,179,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Certara by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,130,000 after buying an additional 149,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

