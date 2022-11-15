CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CESDF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of CESDF opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

