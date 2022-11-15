Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.67.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$8.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.56. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$7.58 and a twelve month high of C$13.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 409.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,060.00%.

In related news, Director Sharon Sallows purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.64 per share, with a total value of C$86,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,191.36. In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Sharon Sallows bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.64 per share, with a total value of C$86,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,191.36. Also, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 5,090 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,068.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$167,012.90.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Articles

