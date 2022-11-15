Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.75.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,148. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average is $150.56.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.