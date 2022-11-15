Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Chevron by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after buying an additional 54,883 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 41,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.55 and a 200 day moving average of $160.61. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

