China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Update

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,243,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 1,814,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Medical System Stock Performance
Shares of CHSYF remained flat at $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. China Medical System has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.
About China Medical System
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Medical System (CHSYF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for China Medical System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Medical System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.