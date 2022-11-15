Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 14,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,626,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Chindata Group Stock Up 9.8 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.38.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
