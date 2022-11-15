Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 14,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,626,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 13.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

