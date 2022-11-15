Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Lowered to C$4.80 at National Bankshares

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.88.

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:CHR traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.03. 410,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,855. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of C$615.24 million and a PE ratio of 13.13.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

