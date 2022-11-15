Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 0.9% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.81. 15,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,678. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.27 and a 200-day moving average of $196.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.33.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

