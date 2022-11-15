Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.
Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %
CB opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.44.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chubb
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
