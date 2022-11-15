Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

CB opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.44.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

