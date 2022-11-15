Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.2% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $4,126,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.80. 23,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,764. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

