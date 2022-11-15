CIBC Increases GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$62.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a not updated rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$60.67.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$50.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$59.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total value of C$523,903.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,524,682.76. In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total value of C$523,903.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,524,682.76. Also, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.20 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at C$756,000.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

