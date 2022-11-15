CIBC Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$9.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Cascades from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.59.

Shares of CAS opened at C$8.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$821.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74. Cascades has a one year low of C$7.95 and a one year high of C$14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

In other news, Director Mario Plourde bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 273,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,529,754.75.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

