Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 32,818 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 229,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 45,279 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.2% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 54.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

