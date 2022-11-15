Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,018 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 152,043 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.18% of American Airlines Group worth $15,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after purchasing an additional 128,278 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Melius initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.48. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.