Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,334,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $534.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

