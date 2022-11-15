Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.40% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $18,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

BIPC stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 31.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.