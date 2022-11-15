Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 3,926 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.0% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

