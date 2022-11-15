Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 42,718 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,718 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 3.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

