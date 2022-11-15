Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $69,399,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16,645.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 162,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 161,958 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 891.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,054,000 after buying an additional 158,731 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $422.62 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.05. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

