Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 2,132 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

