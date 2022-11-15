Citigroup Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $270.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.71. 1,128,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.87.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $1,905,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,658,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,322,908.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,338,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,704 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $1,905,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,658,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,752 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

