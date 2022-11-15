Citigroup Increases World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $86.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WWE. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of WWE traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $76.91. 719,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,958. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after purchasing an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,765,000 after buying an additional 760,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $70,536,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.