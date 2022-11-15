Citigroup Raises AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target to $5.00

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $4.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Featured Stories

