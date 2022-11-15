Citigroup Upgrades Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) to Buy

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 14.56.

Getty Images Trading Up 31.3 %

GETY stock opened at 6.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 7.27. Getty Images has a 1-year low of 4.51 and a 1-year high of 37.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1,044,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.27, for a total value of 9,682,116.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,733,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 600,079,925.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock valued at $117,506,870 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

