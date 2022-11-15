Clarius Group LLC Acquires 77,480 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,480 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.40% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAUT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Down 4.8 %

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

In related news, VP Subramanian Sankar purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Subramanian Sankar purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anna Mowry purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,750 shares in the company, valued at $130,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 97,500 shares of company stock worth $208,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NAUT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Nautilus Biotechnology Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

